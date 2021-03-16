Skip to Content

Authorities seek potential witnesses to events surrounding Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Authorities have released an image of three people they believe were witnesses to events surrounding the homicide in Devil's Lake State Park last October.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office released the image on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Deputies stressed that the three people in the picture are not suspects.

"We are looking to speak to these folks as potential witnesses to events that occurred after the incident in question, not as suspects in the Homicide," the post said. "We look forward to hearing from our internet detectives."

John Craig Schmutzer, 24, from Wauwatosa, was found dead Oct. 14 on the Grottos Trail on the south side of the park. He had been stabbed to death.

Authorities say they believe the stabbing was likely a stranger attack.

In the ongoing investigation into the Homicide that occurred at Devils Lake State Park on October 14th, 2020, we are...

Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
