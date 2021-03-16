Skip to Content

Badgers bring home a haul of Big Ten postseason honors

2:02 pm
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team finished tops in the Big Ten in the regular season. That success led to eight postseason conference awards.

Tony Granato became the first Badgers men's coach to win conference Coach of the Year honors twice in his career. He also earned the recognition in 2017.

Cole Caufield brings home the Big Ten Player of the Year award. The sophomore led the Big Ten in scoring with 43 points in 24 league games.

Dylan Hollway earned first-team recognition. The sophomore scored 11 goals and notched 31 points in 18 league games.

Linus Weissbach was a second-team selection. The senior was second in the Big Ten with 33 points.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Ty Emberson were each named honorable mention selections. Cameron Rowe made the All-Freshman Team as a goaltender. He led the Big Ten with a 7-0-1 record with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN
  
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
Tony Granato, Wisconsin

All-BIG TEN
FIRST TEAM
COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN
Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM
Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION
Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin
Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD 
Brock Caufield, F, Wisconsin

SCORING CHAMPION
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

