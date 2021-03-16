Badgers bring home a haul of Big Ten postseason honors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team finished tops in the Big Ten in the regular season. That success led to eight postseason conference awards.

Tony Granato became the first Badgers men's coach to win conference Coach of the Year honors twice in his career. He also earned the recognition in 2017.

Cole Caufield brings home the Big Ten Player of the Year award. The sophomore led the Big Ten in scoring with 43 points in 24 league games.

Dylan Hollway earned first-team recognition. The sophomore scored 11 goals and notched 31 points in 18 league games.

Linus Weissbach was a second-team selection. The senior was second in the Big Ten with 33 points.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Ty Emberson were each named honorable mention selections. Cameron Rowe made the All-Freshman Team as a goaltender. He led the Big Ten with a 7-0-1 record with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

