Badgers men’s hockey falls in Big Ten Championship

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WKOW) -- The top-seeded Wisconsin men's hockey team rallied in the third period but came up short against two-seeded Minnesota. The Golden Gophers claim the Big Ten Tournament crown 6-4.

Minnesota built a 5-1 lead against goaltender Cameron Rowe. He was replaced by Robbie Beydoun after 38 minutes. Beydoun made nine saves in relief.

Wisconsin tried to rally in the third period. Roman Ahcan scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-3. Cole Caufield then made it 5-4 late in the period. However, Minnesota was able to put it away with an empty-netter.