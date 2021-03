ERIE, Pa. (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's hockey team is headed back to the Frozen Four for the seventh straight tournament. Wisconsin topped Providence 3-0 in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Sophie Shirley led Wisconsin with a pair of goals. Brette Pettet added a goal as well. Kennedy Blair stopped 12 shots.

The Badgers will play either Ohio State or Boston College on Thursday in the Frozen Four.