Battling bigness: Congress eyes action against monopolies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle against bigness is spreading. Whether it’s beer, banks or book publishing, lawmakers are targeting an array of major industries they say have become so concentrated that they’re hurting consumers and the economy. The economic dislocation of the pandemic has laid bare the struggles of small businesses unable to compete with corporate giants. Congress, federal regulators and states had already had Big Tech companies under intense scrutiny for nearly two years. Now with Democrats controlling Congress and President Joe Biden seemingly prepared to act on an anti-monopoly agenda, the focus is widening to the rest of corporate America.