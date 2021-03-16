Brazil’s Bolsonaro names 4th health minister during pandemic

SAO PAULO (AP) — With COVID-19 still raging in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro picked his fourth health minister since the pandemic began, this time the head of the country’s cardiology society who in the past has spoken favorably of the country’s conservative leader. Marcelo Queiroga will replace Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics who landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience. Pazuello acknowledged in a press conference that Bolsonaro aimed to replace him. Pazuello’s departure means ushering in Brazil’s fourth health minister during the pandemic. The revolving door signals the challenges for the government of Latin America’s largest nation to implement effective anti-coronavirus measures.