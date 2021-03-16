Britain’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

LONDON (AP) -- Britain's Prince Philip has left a London hospital after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.

Photographers standing outside the door of the hospital captured his departure Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.