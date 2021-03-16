COVID-19 vaccine eligibility moved up for those with pre-existing conditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has moved up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date for people with certain medical conditions.

People 16 and older with certain medical conditions will now be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22. The original date from the Department of Health Services was March 29.

"Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms," said Gov. Evers. "Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life."

As a reminder, people who have these conditions will become eligible starting March 22:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

DHS has also expanded eligibility to include all clergy (as part of health care personnel who provide spiritual care to the sick) and restaurant workers. Additionally, DHS says it has expanded public safety to include judges, prosecutors and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders.

Depending on vaccine supply, DHS still anticipates expanding eligibility to all individuals 16 and older on May 1.

Eligible groups can get a vaccine through community-based clinics, health care providers, local and Tribal Health Departments and pharmacies. You can visit this vaccine options page or call the toll-free hotline at 1-844-684-1064 to learn more.