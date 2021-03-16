COVID-19 Vaccine waste in Wisconsin very low, neighboring states even lower

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every dose of the coronavirus vaccine is a precious commodity and vaccinators have been working hard to make sure no dose gets wasted.

Unfortunately, sometimes that does end up happening.

At SSM Health they recently surpassed 120,000 vaccinations, less than a tenth of one percent of those doses have been wasted.

Most of those very early on in the process.

"We've had situations, but it was very rare and few and far between, where we had doses that we could not find people to get them," Mo Kharbat with SSM Health said.

He says that doesn't happen anymore, and now vaccine waste is almost non-existent.

Other vaccinators echo that sentiment.

At UW Health, 98 of their 58,000 doses weren't used "largely due to issues with vials or syringes."

At the Alliant Energy Center, Dane County Public Health officials say no doses have gone bad, and only a handful were wasted because of mechanical issues.

Statewide, the official spoilage rate is .16 percent, or about 2,200 hundred doses, around a quarter of those due to the intentional destruction by an Aurora pharmacists early on.

"It makes us proud of the process we put in place that we managed to deliver more than 99 percent of all doses given to us," Kharbat said.

When you look at our neighbors, Wisconsin is at the higher end of the range.

The Michigan Department of Health tells 27 News less than .01 percent of doses were wasted.

In Minnesota, as of early March, they were at .02 percent.

And in Illinois as of mid February, they were at .03.

But the federal standards allow up to 2 percent, and even Wisconsin is far below that.

"It's very rare for us to waste a vaccine," Kharbat said.

SSM Health is trying to keep waste even lower.

They're working with churches and community centers to get eligible people, excess doses of vaccine at the end of the day.

That's allowed about 70 more people to be vaccinated.