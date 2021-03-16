COVID relief bill could change your tax return

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- You may want to look at your tax return again, even if you've already filed it.

The COVID relief bill is offering an unexpected tax break to millions of Americans.

The American Rescue Plan requires the Internal Revenue Service to make a large amount of unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax free.

Certified public accountant David Kamps in Little Chute estimates the average person who received federal unemployment last year will receive a substantial refund.

"It was really unbelievable and now to make a change and say that up to $10,200 per person may be tax free, well you've already filed your taxes, you've paid tax on that income and now the government is saying well you don't have to anymore."

His advice is not to rush to file an amended return.

He's hearing the IRS is looking at ways to handle the amended returns on its own.