Dry and chilly, another round of precipitation nearing

MADISON (WKOW) - After a somewhat snowy start to the week for most, today remains quiet and dry.

Although, cloud cover seems to stick around which could lead to temperatures struggling to warm.

Moisture seems to be trapped, leading to the low and mid-level clouds lingering longer than originally expected.

Weak, high pressure has been building across the western Great Lakes region. This is bringing much quieter conditions.

Temperatures stay in the 30s for most of the day, with a possibility of the high reaching the very low 40s.

Precipitation returns Wednesday, coming from a system in the northern plains that will continue to progress over the Midwest in the next 24 hours. Most likely outcome is light rain showers/mix for most of the region Wednesday afternoon and evening potentially into early Thursday.

Temperatures through the work week reflect mid-March values.

It isn't until the weekend when warmer air returns, getting highs into the mid-upper 50s.

This weekend will be very nice, dry with mostly sunny skies.