Florida baby born with COVID-19 antibodies provides hope for expecting Wisconsin mother

MADISON (WKOW) -- A baby in Florida was born with COVID-19 antibodies after her mother got vaccinated while she was pregnant. Doctors say there's still a lot to learn, but this case provides hope for a way of protecting newborns during the pandemic.

UW Health's Dr. James Conway said it's not unusual for newborns to have antibodies from vaccines moms get during pregnancy.

"The whole idea of immunizing pregnant women is to intentionally get those antibodies to pass over to baby so baby's got some protection as they start out this scary life of ours," he said Tuesday.

Conway said most of this happens during the last trimester.

"During the last third of pregnancy, a lot of the time is spent [on] mom's immunity being transferred to the baby," he said.

He said this is why doctors stress the importance of women getting other vaccines, like those that protect against the flu and whooping cough, while they are pregnant. Without antibodies from vaccines, Conway said babies' immune systems often aren't strong, particularly during the first few months after birth.

Wisconsin mom-to-be relieved by Florida case

Abby Vosters said it wasn't an easy process to decide if she should go through with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It was scary," she said. "There really wasn't a lot of information available yet because the vaccine had just started to roll out, and I had just found out that I was pregnant. ... So I had kind of a quick turnaround to figure out what I wanted to do."

She decided the benefits outweighed the risks and got her first shot in January. She said hearing about the Florida baby being born with antibodies has reaffirmed her decision.

"When I made the decision to get the vaccine, I was hoping for this to happen," she said. "Now that we have data to start supporting this, it felt good. It felt like I made the right decision, and it was really just a relief to see."

But Vosters knows her situation isn't identical to the case from Florida.

The Florida mom got vaccinated about three weeks before her baby was born.

Now, Vosters is on the lookout to see if doctors find antibodies in babies whose mothers got vaccinated early in their pregnancies, like she did.

Conway said doctors don't yet know if it matters when the mother gets vaccinated during her pregnancy, but he said the timing could have an effect on how long antibodies are present in the newborn.

"If it was towards the end of the pregnancy, in that last trimester, you'd expect that those antibodies will probably last, you know, at least three or four months," he said.

That immunity could be crucial because Conway said it's not likely any COVID-19 vaccine will be available for babies younger than six months old.

"The vaccine trials right now that are going on to develop vaccines for kids are only going to go down to six months of age," he said.

Even with some unknowns about how long antibodies might last, Vosters said any possibility her child will be protected from the virus is an opportunity she appreciates.

"Knowing that a newborn whose immune system is very new might have that layer of protection is very comforting to me," she said.