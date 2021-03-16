Florida teen sentenced in hack of celebrity Twitter accounts

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in hacking the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls and scamming people around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 18-year-old Graham Ivan Clark pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple fraud charges as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors. Prosecutors say Clark was the mastermind of the scheme that hacked prominent Twitter accounts and sent tweets from the accounts seeking payments of Bitcoin. Two other men also were charged in the case.