I-43 NB ramp closed in Beloit due to semi crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol reported Tuesday evening that the semi driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol shut down the I-43 northbound ramp off I-39/90 in Beloit Tuesday afternoon when a semi truck rolled over and blocked off traffic.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, drivers should expect the ramp to remain closed for at least two hours. According to Rock County Communications, an ambulance responded to the scene, but no information yet on the number or severity of any injuries.

This is a developing story.