Israel announces upgrade of Iron Dome rocket defense system

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Defense Ministry says it has completed an upgrade of the country’s Iron Dome rocket-defense system to cope with an additional array of aerial threats. The Iron Dome was developed to intercept short-range unguided rockets and has shot down some 2,500 incoming projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip since it was deployed a decade ago. Officials said Tuesday the system is now capable of intercepting missile salvos and drones. The Iron Dome is part of Israel’s multilayed aerial defense system, ranging from systems capable of intercepting rockets fired from short range up to striking long-range missiles outside of the atmosphere.