Italy court blocks Bannon-linked plans for populist academy

ROME (AP) — Italy’s top administrative court has ruled against a conservative think tank affiliated with former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon and the Institute for Human Dignity had launched plans for an academy to train populists at the 13th century Trisulti monastery when they were still buoyed by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory and rising nationalism in Europe. But local residents objected and ultimately the Culture Ministry sought to revoke the lease. This week the top administrative court ruled that the ministry was correct in cancelling the concession. Bannon on Tuesday slammed the Italian government as “corrupt, incompetent and broke” and unable to care for the monastery, announcing that he would keep fighting to keep the monastery.