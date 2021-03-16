Kentucky House passes new rules for filling Senate vacancies

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that removes Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s ability to appoint a member of his own party to fill vacant U.S. Senate seats. The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk. Under the bill, the governor would have to choose from a three-name list provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat. U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who won reelection last year, has endorsed the proposal. A veto is likely to be overridden by Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate.