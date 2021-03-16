Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky are on the verge of loosening the state’s voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture. It’s in sharp contrast to the bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws. The Kentucky measure would give voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting before Election Day. But it backs off from the temporary, pandemic-related accommodations made last year that allowed widespread mail-in absentee balloting. The bill drew bipartisan support in winning Senate passage Tuesday. The measure heads back to the House for a potential final vote.