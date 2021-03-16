Kosovo war crimes suspect arrested by authorities in Belgium

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in The Hague says Belgian authorities have arrested a Kosovo war crimes suspect. Kosovo Specialist Chambers says that Pjetёr Shala was arrested Tuesday in Belgium “pursuant to an arrest warrant and confirmed indictment related to war crimes” issued by a pre-trial judge. It did not immediately give details of the allegations against Shala. He is to be held in Belgium ahead of his likely transfer to the court’s detention facility in The Hague. The special court is investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war for independence. It has indicted suspects including former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci on charges of murder, torture and persecution linked to the conflict. Thaci denies the charges.