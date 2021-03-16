Lawmakers to join Meriter nurses Tuesday ahead of possible strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lawmakers are expected to gather with nurses from UnityPoint Health -- Meriter Tuesday morning ahead of a possible strike next week amid contract negotiations.

According to a release by SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the state’s largest union of healthcare workers, several lawmakers will gather with registered nurses on the steps of the Capitol to "express solidarity with the nurses’ fight for a fair contract."

Nurses announced over the weekend that they will plan to strike on Wednesday, March 24, as they continue to advocate for a new contract agreement that "better supports nurses who have worked on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. "

The nurses are bargaining for things like; a reasonable work-life balance and sufficient paid time off that does not force nurses to use vacation days when they need sick days, fair compensation for nurses who pick up extra shifts on their days off, and protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.

In a written statement sent to 27 News last week, UnityPoint Health -- Meriter said its current contract with nurses includes "already competitive benefits, like ample paid time off."