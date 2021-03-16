Man arrested, charged with capital murder in deputy slaying

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says its agents arrested Joseph Michael Rohrbacker on Tuesday in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting death of Lt. Michael Boutte. The capital offense charge automatically applies whenever a law enforcement officer is killed. It carries a sentence of up to life without parole or death by lethal injection in event of a conviction. Authorities have said Boutte was shot near a Hancock County home where he was responding to an attempted suicide call.