Mexico’s ex-oil boss quits; Fuel oil burn to increase

3:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former leader of Mexico’s oil workers’ union will finally be resigning from his symbolic post as a worker at the state-owned oil company Pemex. The announcement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Tuesday marks an end to the decades-long career of Carlos Romero Deschamps, once considered one of the most powerful and corrupt figures in Mexico. Romero Deschamps resigned in 2019 as leader of the union, a position he had held since 1993. López Obrador said Romero Deschamps had not actually been working since he resigned the union post, but rather using up vacation days he accumulated.  

Associated Press

