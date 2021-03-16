Mexico’s ex-oil boss quits; Fuel oil burn to increase

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former leader of Mexico’s oil workers’ union will finally be resigning from his symbolic post as a worker at the state-owned oil company Pemex. The announcement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Tuesday marks an end to the decades-long career of Carlos Romero Deschamps, once considered one of the most powerful and corrupt figures in Mexico. Romero Deschamps resigned in 2019 as leader of the union, a position he had held since 1993. López Obrador said Romero Deschamps had not actually been working since he resigned the union post, but rather using up vacation days he accumulated.