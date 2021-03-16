Milwaukee County judge arrested, pending child pornography charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Milwaukee circuit court judge, Brett Blomme, Tuesday, pending charges for possession of child pornography.

According to a news release from the DOJ, Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested Blomme after connecting multiple uploads of the incriminating material on the Kik messaging app to his devices.

Blomme, 38, owns properties in both Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Wauwatosa police, Cottage Grove police, Racine County Sheriff's Office, Brookfield police, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation.