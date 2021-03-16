Montana man fined for yelling at neighbor in flag dispute

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor in a political flag dispute has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was fined $100. Michael Challans of Helena tells the Independent Record that he apologized to his neighbor, Tim Mielke, saying he didn’t deserve to be treated that way. Challans used profanities and anti-gay slurs while yelling at Mielke on March 1. The encounter was captured on Mielke’s doorbell camera. Mielke says in response to his neighbors continued flying of pro-Trump and anti-Biden flags, he put up a flag that read: “TRUMP LOST LOL.”