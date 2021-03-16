Newsom defends Feinstein, says he’s not expecting retirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he expects and hopes Sen. Dianne Feinstein will serve her full term. His Tuesday comments came a day after he suggested on MSNBC that he’s already thinking about her replacement. The Democratic governor would have the power to appoint a successor if she leaves early. Newsom says he has “zero expectations” she will be retiring early. He was asked Monday whether he would replace her with a Black woman if she steps down and he said yes. Feinstein says she has no plans to step down and Newsom’s comment was misconstrued.