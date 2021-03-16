Original ‘SNL’ player’s memoir looks back in fondness, humor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Laraine Newman recounted only her experiences as an original “Saturday Night Live” player, she’d have plenty of book material. But Newman has other adventures to share in “May You Live in Interesting Times,” her newly released Audible Original memoir. Along with her five years on “Saturday Night Live,” starting in 1975, she recalls celebrity encounters and unusual detours, like studying mime in Paris. There’s humor throughout the book, but Newman also talks about the drug use she’s long put behind her. Newman works steadily as a voice actor, with credits including “Despicable Me” films and TV’s “American Dad!”