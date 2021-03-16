Advocates, some AGs wary of Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a $10 billion plan to transform into a new company dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis, but its not a done deal yet. Even a state attorney general who has generally supported the company’s plan says his support is contingent upon details that have not been finalized. Purdue’s proposal includes funneling profits to the fight against opioids and having members of the wealthy Sackler family who own it supply $4.3 billion. Most Democratic attorneys general have expressed disappointment with the plan, and some say they intend to fight it in bankruptcy court.