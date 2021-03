(WKOW) -- Formal charges were filed against Xavier Bandera, 23, Tuesday in Dane County Court.

He's facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge as well as a drug possession charge.

Bandera is accused of shooting Alfredo Ortiz, nearly hitting him in the heart.

Bandera was an honor student at East High School and graduated from UW-Madison last summer. He has no reported criminal history.

His bail is $150,000.