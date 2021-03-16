Republican lawmakers honor Rush Limbaugh, decline to allow Black History Month vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP leaders in the state Senate voted Wednesday to approve a resolution honoring the life of late, controversial talk radio host Rush Limbaugh. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to once again schedule a vote on a Black History Month resolution.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said earlier in the day Republican leadership could not agree with the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus on who would be appropriate figures to include in a resolution.

"The idea of picking out folks who people in our caucus had concerns with, we asked [Black Democrats] to do one that was more generic, the ones we had done in the past," Vos said. "They really didn't want to do that so we never reached consensus to be able to say 'here's one that hopefully could reach that broad bipartisan support.'"

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said members of the caucus took issue with the inclusion of leaders from last summer's racial justice protests in Milwaukee.

Some of those protest leaders took part in a demonstration that vandalized the home of former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah. Mensah was the subject of protests because he killed three people on duty over a five-year span. Mensah was cleared in each of the shootings.

The Black History Month resolution also honored individual Black Wisconsinites who were killed by police, including Tony Robinson, who was killed by Madison Police in March 2015.

Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) said Republicans were hypocritical in stating some of the Black Caucus's choices were inappropriate. They pointed to Tuesday's resolution to honor Limbaugh.

Democratic lawmakers read aloud on the Senate floor some of Limbaugh's most inflammatory statements from over the course of his radio career, including refences to former President Barack Obama as a "half-rican" and saying Obama would have been a "tour guide" in Hawaii if not for his half-Black identity.

Because of their previous disagreement, the Black History Month resolution was not on the calendar of Tuesday's scheduled resolutions.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) moved to have the resolution come up for a vote anyway; Republicans rejected her motion.

The resolution passed late Tuesday afternoon on a party-line vote; 18 Republicans voted in favor of the measure, 12 Democrats voted against it. GOP senators Dale Kooyenga and Eric Wimberger did not file votes.

The state's Democratic Party issued a statement denouncing the vote, calling it a partisan political exercise meant to divide.

"Make no mistake: the GOP effort to lionize Rush Limbaugh is a naked attempt to legitimize the race-baiting and fear-mongering that Limbaugh pioneered and that Donald Trump built his political career upon," said the party chair Ben Wikler in a statement.