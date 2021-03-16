Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday. Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge. Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.