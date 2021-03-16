Reward offered for safe return of missing girl

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson announced a $5,000 reward for the safe return of a Mazomanie girl last seen March 11.

According to a Facebook post from Johnson, Tiah Meigs was last seen getting into a blue Toyota at 3:10 p.m. March 11 in the parking lot of Wisconsin Heights High School. She was wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

"Any person that returns Tiah home safely to the Boys & Girls Clubs within 72 hours the Club will offer an award with no questions asked. I talked to her mother and she really need our help and the support of our community is greatly needed," Johnson said in his post.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Meigs knew the driver, and she was in Madison later that same day.

Anyone who has seen the teenager is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345. If anyone has information or has had recent contact with Meigs, you should call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.