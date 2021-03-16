Rock County man arrested on suspicion of child pornography

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County authorities arrested a Fulton man Tuesday on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to a news release from Captain Aaron Burdick, Noah Eisele, 34, faces tentative charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as sexual exploitation of a child and causing a child to view or listen to a sexual act.

Eisele is currently held at the Rock County Jail. His initial court appearance will take place March 18 at 3:00 p.m.