Scammers pose as priest, target Monroe area parishioners

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Police are investigating after several parishioners from the St. Clare Of Assisi's Parish of Monroe reported receiving text messages from someone posing to be the church's priest.

In each case, the text requested the individual send gift cards. The sender indicated they were Monsignor Larry Bakke. However, Monsignor Bakke told police he did not send such a request.

Monroe Police say a church will never contact a parishioner directly with an emergency request for money. Such a request would come through the parish or diocese official communication channel or through a collection approved by the diocese.

If you're not sure about the communication received, call your parish office right away or call police. Police also ask the public to capture screen shots or the communication received to help law enforcement find who is sending the messages.