Sen. Baldwin, cosponsors introduce bill to ensure coverage for birth defects

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Backed by more than 150 bipartisan legislators, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) introduced a bill Tuesday to ensure health insurance coverage for medical services related to congenital anomalies or birth defects.

According to a news release from Baldwin's office, the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act will guarantee that comprehensive insurance plans cover any procedure for a congenital birth defect deemed medically necessary.

Baldwin said in the release that she began working on the legislation when she heard the story of a teen from Slinger with ectodermal dysplasia whose family had to pay out of pocket for reconstructive surgery despite having comprehensive insurance.

“Despite covering all of his other medical care, his family’s insurance continues to refuse to cover his dental care needs, forcing them to spend thousands of dollars out of their own pockets," Baldwin said in the release. "That’s why I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to close this loophole and make sure families like Aidan’s can get the health care they need at a price they can afford.”

According to the release, many health plans already stipulate coverage for birth defects, but insurers commonly deny claims for these procedures, citing them as cosmetic. The bill would close this loophole, but any procedures not deemed medically necessary would still not be covered.