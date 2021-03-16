Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has overwhelmingly approved President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Small Business Administration. The vote to confirm Isabel Guzman was 81-17. Guzman is a former Obama administration SBA official who currently heads California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate. Guzman will lead an agency that has seen its portfolio greatly expanded in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he is confident that under Guzman’s leadership, the SBA will help small business owners “hold onto their dreams until our economy comes roaring back.” Guzman is the 18th member of Biden’s Cabinet to win Senate confirmation.