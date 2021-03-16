Snow is done, rain returns for St. Patrick’s Day
MADISON (WKOW) - After picking up a couple inches of slushy snow Monday, another precipitation-maker approaches tomorrow.
SET UP
Our first low has passed through the Great Lakes region, but another weather system develops over the Central Plains causing rain to possibly return.
TUESDAY
Patchy fog early this morning, so keep the headlights on with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and seasonal temps in the low 40s. If we stay cloudy all day long, temps may stay stuck in the upper 30s.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 20s.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Mostly cloudy with a few, light rain-mixed showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temps will be in the low 40s.
More rain possible Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy and breezy with a light rain mix possible near the stateline in the morning.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 50s and rain possible in the afternoon and evening.