Snow is done, rain returns for St. Patrick’s Day

MADISON (WKOW) - After picking up a couple inches of slushy snow Monday, another precipitation-maker approaches tomorrow.

Slushy #snow accumulations will begin to melt this afternoon. How much did you get? #wiwx pic.twitter.com/mPXo4PcZIa — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) March 16, 2021

SET UP

Our first low has passed through the Great Lakes region, but another weather system develops over the Central Plains causing rain to possibly return.

TUESDAY

Patchy fog early this morning, so keep the headlights on with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and seasonal temps in the low 40s. If we stay cloudy all day long, temps may stay stuck in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 20s.



ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Mostly cloudy with a few, light rain-mixed showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temps will be in the low 40s.



More rain possible Wednesday night.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a light rain mix possible near the stateline in the morning.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 50s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 50s and rain possible in the afternoon and evening.