Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Violence has returned to Myanmar after demonstrators protesting last month’s military coup held small, peaceful marches before dawn and avoided confrontations with security forces who have shot and killed scores of their countrymen in recent days. In the largest city of Yangon, where casualties have been the highest, police used rubber bullets against crowds in several neighborhoods. One man was reported to be shot and killed. Another killing was reported in the city of Kawlin, in the northwestern Sagaing Region. The U.N. Human Rights Office in Geneva said 149 people have been killed nationwide since the Feb. 1 coup. The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners put the death toll at 183.