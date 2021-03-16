Spanish islands warn tourists to abide by virus restrictions

MADRID (AP) — Faced with a possible flood of visitors from Germany later this month, authorities in Spain’s Balearic Islands are warning hotel owners that tourists must adhere to coronavirus restrictions the same way residents do. The archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea is strengthening measures to combat the virus before the Easter period. But the restrictions haven’t stopped eager German tourists who have rushed to book flights and accommodation this week following their government’s removal of the islands from a list of high-risk contagion zones. Travelers will no longer need to quarantine on their return to Germany, although they will need a negative coronavirus test before departing. The German government still discourages all nonessential travel.