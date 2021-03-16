Sri Lanka to take time to consider proposed ban on burqa

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says it would take time to consider a proposed ban on the wearing of burqas, which a top security official called a sign of religious extremism. Sri Lanka’s minister of public security said he was seeking Cabinet approval to ban burqas for national security reasons. But the government spokesman said after the Cabinet meeting that such a serious decision required time to consult and build consensus. Earlier, a Pakistani diplomat and a U.N. expert expressed concern about the effect on Muslims and religious freedoms.