Stoughton elementary schools to fully reopen for students

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Area School District announced Tuesday that all K-5 students will have the option to attend school in-person five days a week beginning April 5.

According to a news release from SASD spokesperson Molly Shea, internal data shows 85 percent of families plan to send their elementary students back to school five days a week.

"Health and safety restrictions include physical distancing (distancing as much as possible yet distances of 2’-4’ may be necessary); strict mask-wearing requirement for all staff and all students; frequent hand washing and sanitizing with stations set up around the buildings; an emphasis on family and staff responsibility and symptom monitoring; new air filtration technology and more," Shea said in the release.

This is the beginning of SASD's third phase of reopening. The first phase involved building virtual learning and the second built a hybrid in-person and virtual model for all students in the district.