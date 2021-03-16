Trinity Irish Dancers perform on Wake Up Wisconsin

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- For nearly 40 years, the Trinity Irish Dancers have been jigging and performing all over the Midwest.

For the group, Saint Patrick's Day is when they have some of their most anticipated performances.

The studio in Waunakee has gotten creative throughout the pandemic, offering socially distanced performances and virtual classes.

Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the dancers showed off their moves.

To learn more about how you can sign up for classes or see the Trinity Irish Dancers perform, visit www.trinityirishdance.com