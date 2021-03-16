US judiciary seeks to boost judges’ security at home, work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judiciary says it needs to boost security for judges at home and work following a deadly shooting at a judge’s home last summer, protests that damaged more than 50 courthouses around the country last year and the Jan 6. assault on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan of Oklahoma says all federal judges are being offered upgrades, including video monitoring, of “antiquated″ home security systems. Federal judges also are asking Congress for an extra $390 million for courthouse security enhancements. Eagan said some of that money would be used to reinforce entrances and first-floor windows to prevent the kind of attack that occurred at the Capitol.