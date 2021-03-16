UW Health: Mask wearing still recommended after vaccination

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, health officials are reminding the public that the pandemic isn't over yet.

UW Health said in a news release Tuesday, it is critical for Wisconsinites to continue wearing masks and physical distancing to move forward.

“We all want to end this pandemic as soon as possible, but until we are all fully vaccinated, we must treat the threat as very real for now,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer, UW Health.

Recently the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said people who have been fully vaccinated can gather indoors without a mask. But when it comes to hospital settings and other public places, mask wearing is recommended.

It’s still unknown if it is possible for vaccinated people to spread COVID-19 to those who have not been vaccinated, according to the CDC.