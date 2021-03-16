UW-Madison students record lowest COVID-19 positivity rate

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison recorded its lowest seven-day average for student testing of COVID-19 on campus. The seven-day positivity rate is currently at 0.2%, but it dropped to 0.1% last week.

UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone says she is encouraged to see the steady decline.

"We think this is a terrific sign. We also want to make sure that folks don't let their guard soon. We are in what I think we all hope will be the homestretch of the pandemic," McGlone said.

McGlone says she the university is encouraged by a number of things looking to fall semester - not only lower case numbers.

"We're also seeing a lot of enthusiasm among both employees and students for getting vaccinated," McGlone said. "And we're starting to see an uptick in supply of vaccine, which is terrific."

The university hopes to be able to offer the vaccine to all students by fall at the latest.