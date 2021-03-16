Vigil held to support family of missing Dane County teen

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people held a candlelight vigil at the State Capitol Tuesday night to show support for the family of missing teenager Tiah Meigs.

The 15-year-old was last seen Thursday at Wisconsin Heights High School. Authorities say she got into a vehicle with someone she knew. They say Meigs was in Madison later that day.

Meigs' godmother, Missy Dickson, says the last few days have been awful and emotional.

"We're said, and we're worried. And then the anxiety is high," Dickson said. "Just frustration as we run up against, you know, dead ends. And then you get excited when you get a lead. And it's just the full spectrum."

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Meigs.