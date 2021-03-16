Voter outreach led to big drop in rejected mail ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A surge of absentee ballots during last year’s election led to concerns that a larger percentage of mailed ballots could be rejected for arriving past the deadline, not having a voter’s signature or some other reason. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that didn’t happen. AP found the rate of ballot rejections was actually lower in November than during last year’s primaries in several politically pivotal states despite an increase in the total number of mailed ballots cast. Voting rights groups attribute the success to widespread efforts to educate voters and following up on those that got rejected.