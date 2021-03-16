White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska

The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts. Blinken and Sullivan are set to meet Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska, with State Councilor Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party, Yang Jiechi. The U.S. side says the meeting will be a “starting” opportunity to address intense disagreements over trade and human rights as well as the coronavirus pandemic.