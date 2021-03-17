10 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emergency services in Spain’s Canary Islands say 10 people suffering from hypothermia have been hospitalized after their migrant boat was rescued. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said Wednesday that a total of 52 sub-Saharan migrants including 29 women and nine minors were found onboard the vessel south of the island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening and brought to the port of Arguineguin. Authorities say among those admitted to hospital were a 25-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child in serious condition. A Spanish search and rescue plane was still looking for around 200 people on four migrant boats, which had sent alerts the day before,