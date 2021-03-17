85% of Madison police officers vaccinated, chief says

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eighty-five percent of the Madison Police Department has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That is according to Chief Shon Barnes in a blog post Wednesday.

In the post and in a recent podcast, the chief said he is excited for the community to "get to know our officers again" after the pandemic limited face-to-face interaction.

Barnes said the vaccinations were an important step toward getting officers back out into the community and building relationships.

Listen to more of what the chief has to say in his recent interview on the department's podcast.