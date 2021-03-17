‘A lot of sorrow’: Roundy’s family mourns loss in workplace shooting

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- A workplace attack has left employees of a food distribution center in Waukesha County in mourning.

Two employees were shot and killed while working at the Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc late Tuesday night, according to Teamsters Local 200 secretary treasurer Tom Bennett. A third, the suspected shooter, led authorities on a police chase than ended when he killed himself.

Bennett tells 27 News all three were long-time employees at the plant and well-known among their coworkers.

"Some of those individuals were friends. They were close friends," he said. "Being at some place for 20 years, you build relationships and it's going to be very difficult for some people to comprehend just what happened, because they never think it can happen at my worksite. I'm gonna come to work and I'm gonna go home. Well, that's not the case here today. Some people aren't going home. It's going to impact people."

Steve Kulakowski said the news is hitting the team hard.

"It's pretty sad," he said. "I know the two people personally. I worked with them for the last 20 years, so everyone is…there's a lot of sorrow."

Meanwhile, operations at the essential food service facility are on hold as police investigate.

Truck driver Donald Peterson, from Florida, is spending some extra time in Oconomowoc after the incident. He had just docked at the plant to drop off a delivery of food when workers suddenly stopped unloading the truck and he saw police lights.

"We were all told to stay in our trucks," he told 27 News. "About five o'clock [Wednesday] morning, I think it was, [police] started coming around. And they would knock on your door and ask you to step out of the truck and then they'd step up in the truck to make sure there wasn't anybody else in the truck."

After waiting in his truck overnight for hours, officers eventually took him to the police department to wait even longer. As of Wednesday afternoon, he still didn't know when he'd have access to his truck again so he checked into a hotel across the street.

That hotel went on lockdown when the attack happened. Hotel employees said it was a "sad day" for their guests and neighbors at the plant.

The Teamsters are working with Kroger, which owns Roundy's, to make sure the plant's 800 employees have access to grief counseling as they prepare to return to work.

Bennett said there would need to be some security changes, too, to make sure everyone feels safe returning there. He expects it could reopen again Thursday, because of its essential role in food service.